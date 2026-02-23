US women’s hockey team declines Trump's invitation to State of the Union

The gold medal-winning U.S. women’s hockey team will not attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

In a statement obtained by multiple media outlets, a USA Hockey spokesperson said the team appreciated the invitation but could not attend due to scheduling conflicts.

"Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate," the statement says. "They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

In a video posted on social media, President Trump was heard on a phone call with the men’s team after it won the gold medal on Sunday. During the call, he invited the team to the State of the Union address and said he would also invite the women’s team. He joked that he would be impeached if he did not extend the invitation to the women.

It is unclear whether the men’s team will attend the address, though several players sounded excited about the opportunity.

The U.S. men’s hockey team won gold at the Winter Olympics on Sunday with a 2-1 overtime victory against Canada. It was their first Olympic gold medal since 1980.

The women won gold last Thursday, also defeating Canada 2-1 in overtime. The U.S. women last captured Olympic gold in 2018.

