Colorado College hockey suspends season for third time due to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday night, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced that the upcoming series between Colorado College and Denver University has been canceled due to "a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Colorado College hockey program."

This is the third time this season the Tigers have had to suspended their season due to COVID-19 issue.

The series was scheduled for Thursday, March 4 in Denver, and Saturday, March 6 in Colorado Springs, which is the final weekend of the NCHC’s regular season. The series had already been postponed twice this season.

According to the conference, per NCHC policy for 2020-21, the canceled games will be considered no contests and will have no impact on either team’s record. With the cancellations, Colorado College and Denver both finish the regular season with 22 conference games, two short of the 24 scheduled NCHC games. Per NCHC policies and procedures, the conference will use points-per-game to determine the final order of the standings and seedings for the NCHC Tournament.

