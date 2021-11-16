Watch
UCCS women's soccer earns No. 2 seed in South Central Region of NCAA tournament

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
The UCCS women's soccer team poises after winning the RMAC tournament championship on Saturday
Posted at 10:51 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 00:51:23-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The UCCS women's soccer team is going dancing.

On Monday, the 2021 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship bracket was announced with the Mountain Lions receiving the No. 2 seed in the South Central Region.

As the number two seed, UCCS will host No. 3 seed Colorado School of Mines and No. 6 seed Midwestern State University. In the first round, Mines will play MSU on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. inside Mountain Lion Stadium. The winner of the first round match will then move on to play No. 2 seed UCCS on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. in Mountain Lion Stadium for the second round match.

The 2021 RMAC Tournament Champions will host the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history and have made an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive season (2017-19, 2021).

