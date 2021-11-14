Watch
Sports

Actions

UCCS women's soccer claim RMAC Tournament Title over Regis

items.[0].image.alt
Briana Aldridge/ KOAA
UCCS Celebrate win over Regis
No. 9 Mountain Lions Down Regis 3-1 to Claim RMAC Tournament Title
Posted at 11:03 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 01:03:53-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs looked in control, taking on Regis University in the RMAC Tournament Championship.

The Mountain Lions lead 3-0 in the second half before giving up a penalty kick in the game's final minutes. Overall, UCCS outshot Regis 14-5 on the day.

Freshman Jadyn LeDoux recorded two goals, while Bri Johnson added her fifth goal on the season. The Mountain Lions used LeDoux and Johnson's goals for the 3-1 victory and their second RMAC Tournament Championship in program history.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards