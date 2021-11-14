UCCS women's soccer claim RMAC Tournament Title over Regis

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs looked in control, taking on Regis University in the RMAC Tournament Championship.

The Mountain Lions lead 3-0 in the second half before giving up a penalty kick in the game's final minutes. Overall, UCCS outshot Regis 14-5 on the day.

Freshman Jadyn LeDoux recorded two goals, while Bri Johnson added her fifth goal on the season. The Mountain Lions used LeDoux and Johnson's goals for the 3-1 victory and their second RMAC Tournament Championship in program history.