UCCS men's basketball rolls over CSU Pueblo for first RMAC win

PUEBLO — The UCCS men's basketball opened the conference season with a 76-59 road win over Colorado State University Pueblo on Friday night as sophomore Alijah Comithier went off for a game-high 30 points.

The eighth highest scoring offense in the nation was on display Friday night as the Mountain Lions jumped out to a commanding 42-24 lead through 20 minutes of play.

The Mountain Lions nearly doubled the Thunderwolves in total rebounds 47-29 with the Mountain Lions putting up 15 second chance points off 16 offensive rebounds.

UCCS Men's Basketball is back on the road as the Mountain Lions travel to Alamosa, Colo. to take on Adams State University at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow night.

