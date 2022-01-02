UCCS late comeback against Westminster falls short in the second half

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mountain Lions came out hot Saturday night against Westminster, shooting 70 percent from the field. The fast start gave UCCS the 16-13 lead in the second

quarter.

The game's pace started to change when Westminster went on an 11-to-2 run after breaking the tie.

The Mountain Lions were making a comeback in the third quarter, Jasmine Jeffcoat putting up 6 in UCCS effort to close the gap. Jeffcoat would finish with a team-high 15 points.

Turnovers from the Mountain Lions ultimately helped Westminster keep their lead throughout the 4th quarter to claim the 59-48 win.

UCCS Men's basketball

The men's team had a better outcome against Westminster Saturday night, claiming the 89-59 victory.

Three Mountain Lions ended the day scoring double digits. The team also racked up 48 points in the second half.

