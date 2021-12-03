Watch
UCCS Falls to No. 5 DBU in NCAA Sweet 16

Briana Aldridge/ KOAA
Posted at 1:42 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 15:42:52-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs women's soccer team traveled to Dallas Thursday on a hunt for a national title. After defeating No. 20 Colorado School of Mines 2-0 in the second round, the Mountain Lions had to get through No. 1 seed, Dallas Baptist.

On Thursday, UCCS outshot DBU 19-11, but with 8:05 left to go, the Patriots Delaney Schmidt sent a cross in the box tipped by Alexis Walker and capped off with Ashley Merill for the first goal in the game.

The Mountain Lions couldn't respond as they fell 1-0, their first time being shut out since 2019. However, UCCS had a spectacular season making it to the NCAA Sweet 16 for only the second time in program history.

