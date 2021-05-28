UCCS falls to CMU in NCAA Regional

COLORADO SPRINGS- The UCCS baseball team fell short when they faced No. 1 Colorado Mesa University at the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament on Thursday.

In the first two innings, UCCS bats went to work, scoring four runs against the Mavericks.

On the mound, Jonathan Cowles started for the Mountain Lions, holding CMU scoreless through the first two innings before giving up a two-run home run that only had the Mavericks down 4-2.

In the fourth inning, UCCS looked to be in control when Hermann hit a sac fly deep enough to bring in Matt McDermott, who put the Mountain Lions up, 5-2.

The fifth inning is where the momentum shifts as the Mavericks bats put together four runs to take the lead for the first time in the game, 6-5.

The Mavericks would add security in the sixth inning, while UCCS tried to close the gap with a big four-run 7th inning to take back the lead,9-7.

It would be short-lived when the Mavericks had their turn at bat and Haydn McGeary homered for the grand slam that kept CMU on top, 11-9.

UCCS is set to play at 1 p.m. tomorrow afternoon as the Mountain Lions will face the loser of West Texas A&M University and Angelo State University for game three of the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament.