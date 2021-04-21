UCCS, CSU Pueblo advance in RMAC women's soccer tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday marked the first round of the games for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women's soccer tournament, which featured two local Southern Colorado teams.

The No. 8 University of Colorado Colorado Springs Mountain Lions advanced to the RMAC Semifinals after a strong offensive performance that pusehd them past Adams State University 6-1 in Mountain Lion Stadium.

In Tuesday night's win, Redshirt junior Tarah Patterson became the program's all-time points leader (69) as Amelia Junge tied a program record for most assist in a single game (3).

UCCS will now host the RMAC final four of Friday when the play the Westminster College Griffins on Friday, Apr. 23 at 4:30 p.m. inside Mountain Lion Stadium.

The No. 3 seeded Colorado State University Pueblo women's soccer team was also in action on Tuesday as the Pack went on the road and beat two-seeded Regis University 2-0.

CSU Pueblo received two first half goals by Taylor Potter and Cara Siegel (Sr., Pueblo, Colo.).

"I couldn't be more proud of the team performance today. The team worked together and took everything we've been working on in training this past week and applied it during the match today," said Pack Head Coach Sierra Cardenas. "They played their hearts out on defense to earn another clean sheet and took advantage of chances in front of goal."

CSU Pueblo (6-2-1) continues its run in RMAC Tournament on Friday against No. 25 Colorado School of Mines in a semifinal match.