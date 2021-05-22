UCCS Baseball will make their first-ever RMAC Tournament Championship game appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs baseball able to come out with the upset to NO. 1 Colorado Mesa University at the RMAC Tournament Friday.

It was a defensive game as both pitchers, UCCS' Jonathan Cowles and CMU's Kannon Handy, kept this game scoreless throughout the 5th innings.

Matt Berg's two-RBI single to right-center caused the first set of problems for the Mavericks. The Mountain Lions add a total of 3 runs in the 6th. The Mavericks were only able to counter with one run at their at-bat.

To finish, UCCS adds insurance in the 9th to claim their first-ever RMAC Tournament Championship game appearance.