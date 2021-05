COLORADO SPRINGS — The UCCS Mountain Lion baseball team added to their 8-game winning streak on Thursday.

UCCS hosted Regis in a midweek doubleheader, sweeping the Rangers 12 to 2 & 19 to 2 for their 9th & 10th straight wins.

The Mountain Lions will hit the road to play their final away series of the year at the Colorado School of Mines this weekend.

The first game of the 4-game series is set for Friday at 6 P.M.