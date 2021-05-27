UCCS baseball prepares for program's first NCAA Div II Regional appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS — The run to the NCAA Division II baseball postseason has been five years in the making for the UCCS baseball team.

On Thursday, the long run will finally come to fruition.

"We were not even a team five years ago," explained UCCS infeidler Matt McDermott. "We did not know what we were walking in to, who are coach was, where we were practicing, who we were playing. For us to win a championship in this short of time, there is no better feeling."

Led by head coach Dave Hajek, the Mountain Lions have already made program history in 2021 by winning the RMAC tournament championship, qualifying them for their first NCAA Division II Regional birth.

"We are kind of high on life," added UCCS pitcher Daniel Silva. :We are super happy to be here, but at the same time there is that slight edge where we know we can still keep playing if we handle our business and take care of what we need to take care of."

UCCS now looks to make even more history by winning the South Central Regional in San Angelo, Texas. The Regional includes No. 1 seed Colorado Mesa, who the Mountain Lions will face in the 1st round, Angelo State & West Texas A&M. The Rams and the Buffs come from the Lone Star Conference.

"It honest does not matter who is across the field," said UCCS head coach Dave Hajek. "It has been a message we have sent to these guys pretty much throughout this season."

The Mountain Lions will kick off the double elimination tournament on Thursday at 2 p.m. against CMU.