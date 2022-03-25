UCCS baseball looks to build off of last year's success

COLORADO SPRINGS — The secret is out - the UCCS baseball has started to turn heads after last year's Cinderella run the RMAC tournament.

"The final out was made and I do not remember much after that," recalled UCCS baseball head coach Dave Hajek. "It was amazing."

"Especially being an underdog, beating the No. 1 team in the country in their park, it made it even more special," added grad transfer pitcher Jonathan Crowles.

The Mountain Lions won there first RMAC tournament championship last season, just five years after Hajek begin the program at UCCS.

"Getting a taste of dog pilling out there, and celebrating a tournament win," explained Hajek. "That was a special moment, a special moment they can talk about to the new guys about"

"No one had gone in and beat Colorado Mesa in the 7 or 8 years, and now that we were able to do it, it shows what we are building here," said Crowles.

And what is being built is another RMAC powerhouse.

"As our overall record sits right now, it doesn't look great, our conference record is the same as it was last year," said Hajek.

UCCS may have had growing pains to start the season, yet the expectation remains the same.

"We got younger guys stepping up into new roles that they are growing into," said Crowles. "I think we can do it again here at the end of the year, if we get hot at the right time."

"i mean we won the RMAC in our 5th year," concluded senior infielder Walker Rumsey. "I mean, I think there are some good things happening especially with Dave Hajek at the helm and I think the future is very bright."

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.