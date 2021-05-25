UCCS baseball earns No. 4 Seed in the program's first ever NCAA Regional tournament appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time in program history, the UCCS baseball is heading to the NCAA DIv II Regional tournament.

On Sunday, the NCAA Division II Baseball Committee announced th 42 teams that will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship.

In the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament, the Mountain Lions drew the No. 4 seed in the four-team regional tournament, facing off with RMAC foe Colorado Mesa for the 4th time in less than a week.

CMU received the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive year with the Lone Star Conference being represented by the conference champions Angelo State University (38-7) as the No. 3 seed and West Texas A&M University (32-7) as the No. 2 seed.

UCCS will face CMU in the first round of the double elimination tournament making it the eighth matchup between the two teams on the year. The Mountain Lions have handed the Mavericks three of their five losses on the season, including the most recent 18-9 win to seal the deal in the RMAC Baseball Conference Championship.

The Mountain Lions and Mavericks will play game two on Thursday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m. MT/7:30 p.m. ET, on the campus of Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

The winner of the South Central Region Tournament will advance to the NCAA National Tournament in Cary, N.C. which begins on June 5 at the USA Baseball Training Complex.

For more information, including the South Central Regional bracket & tickets, please click here.