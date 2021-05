GRAND JUNCTION- The UCCS baseball team upset No. 1 Colorado Mesa Friday that earned them their first-ever RMAC Championship appearance.

Saturday, the Mountain Lions fell short 2-1 to CMU, forcing a second game. Saturday's game two was an offensive showdown where UCCS would take over, scoring eight runs in the 5th inning. After being down by four runs early, the Mountain Lions take back the lead to clinch the team's first tournament title in program history.