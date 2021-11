COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Colorado Springs women's soccer team shut out No. 20 Colorado School of Mines on Sunday, 2-0.

The Mountain Lion's goals both came in the first half of the game while limiting the Orediggers to three shots in the first 45 minutes of the match. Meanwhile, UCCS attempted six shots before their successful corner kick that Tarah Patterson put in motion, and Makayla Mero headed it in for the assist.

UCCS will now advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.