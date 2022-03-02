UCCS advances RMAC tournament semifinals with win over Mines

COLORADO SPRINGS — The UCCS men's basketball team holds off a late comeback attempt from the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers to capture a 74-71 victory to advance to the semifinals of the RMAC tournament.

It's the first time since the 2014-2015 season that UCCS advanced in the RMAC tournament.

Bobby Martin set a season high tonight for points in a game with 17, as well as setting a season high for three-point field goals made with four.

The Mountain Lions travel to Spearfish, S.D. to take on the Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets on Friday, March 4th, in the RMAC tournament semifinal game.

