Two Tigers make first cut for Team USA World Junior Championships

A pair of Colorado College Tigers are one step closer to make Team USA.

Colorado College rising junior Hunter McKown and incoming freshman Kaidan Mbereko were two of 27 players selected to travel to Edmonton, Alberta, for the 2022 World Junior Championship.

Tiger head coach Kris Mayotte is once again serving as an assistant coach for Team USA in Edmonton.

The pair of Tigers survived the first cut from the 60-player National Junior Evaluation Camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

The group of 27 will practice Monday, Aug. 1 and Tuesday, Aug. 2 at USA Hockey Arena before heading to Edmonton on Wednesday, Aug. 3, where it will take part in pre-tournament games on Aug. 5 and 6. The final 25-man roster to comprise Team USA at the WJC, set for August 9-20, is expected to be announced by August 7.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.