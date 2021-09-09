Two second half goals give Switchbacks FC win on Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hadji Barry scored again and José Torres scored a beautiful volley to power the Switchbacks to a 2-0 win over Real Monarchs SLC at Weidner Field on Wednesday night.

Barry's goal on Wednesday night marked his 21st of the season as he chase's the league record of 25 goals in a single season set by Cameron Lancaster of Louisville City in 2018.

"Tonight was about survival, you had to survive the moment, you were put under a lot of pressure," said Switchback FC head coach Brendan Burke. "It has been very tense around our place the last couple days as it should be. If you are going to grow as a club, I think as we have said before we have really turned the corner, a lot quicker then we or anyone else expected us too. With that comes undo early pressure, and we responded tonight which was great!"

Andre Lewis played a long pass that Barry got on the end of and fired a low shot that Dewsnup saved into a defender who cleared it out for a corner kick. The ensuing corner was headed high into the air where José Torres hit a volley first time out of the air from 25 yards out that beat everyone to the back of the net in a goal of the year contender for the Switchbacks.

"I think the second half we came out and did our job to finish the game," said Torres, after the game. "It has been a long time it’s been almost 2 years 2 years in a half, so I want to thank god at first for giving me this talent, my wife, and my kids for always being there and supporting me that goes to them, my family back in texas and all my family in Mexico, and all the people I met and all of the supporters that all goes out to them.

The Switchbacks saw out the result to preserve a clean sheet and solidify second place in the Mountain Division after the clubs tenth win of the season.

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on Saturday, September 11 to face Rio Grande Valley FC