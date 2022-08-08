Two CC hockey players make U.S. National Junior Team

Colorado College junior Hunter McKown and incoming freshman Kaidan Mbereko have made the final Team USA roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta.

Forward, McKown earned a spot on the roster after collecting an assist in each of Team USA's exhibition games against Finland and Switzerland. And goalie, Mbereko did not allow a goal in 40 minutes in the 6-1 victory over the Swiss.

They will be the first players on a current CC roster to participate in the tournament since 2014, when Jaccob Slavin played for Team USA and Gustav Olofsson skated for Sweden. However, this is the first time since 2004 that two Tigers will compete together on Team USA.

Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte will once again serve as an assistant coach for Team USA in Edmonton. Mayotte was an assistant for the team last winter, as well as the teams that won gold in 2017 and '21.

Team USA opens the tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 9 against Germany, beginning at 8 p.m. (MT). Every game will be televised on NHL Network.