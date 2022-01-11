Trio of Tigers earn NCHC weekly honors

COLORADO SPRINGS — After their first sweep of the season on the road at Miami University, the Colorado College hockey team had three players earn NCHC weekly honors.

Tyler Coffey, Nicklas Andrews and Dominic Basse, captured three of the four NCHC Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Coffey was named Forward of the Week after his best weekend of his college career were he scored a hat trick in CC's friday night win. It was the first hat trick by a Tiger since Feb. 17, 2020 (Grant Cruikshank vs. Air Force).

The sophomore finished the series with three goals on five shots, with four of them coming on Friday, as he now has a team-high-tying seven goals and 10 points in 18 games this season. This is his first career NCHC weekly award.

Andrews was named the NCHC Defensemen of the Week after he notched his first collegiate multi-point game on Friday with a pair of assists

The sophomore ended the weekend with three points on a goal and two assists helping the Tiger power play unit kill 9 out of 10 penalty kill opportunities. This is also his first NCHC weekly award.

And finally, stud goaltender Dom Basse was named Goalie of the Week after making 50 saves on 54 shots on goal for the weekend.

This is Basse's second NCHC Goaltender of the Week honor this season, while he was NCHC Rookie of the Week once as a freshman.

