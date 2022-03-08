Trinidad State headed to NJCAA National Basketball Tournament for first time in three decades

LA JUNTA — They call it March Madness for a reason as the Trinidad State Trojans are officially going dancing.

In the Region IV men's basketball tournament final on Saturday night, TSC faced off with rival Otero Junior College in La Junta. The two-teams had split the annual season series.

Down one-point with less than five-seconds to go in the game, Jailen Bedford took a half-court shot and nailed it off the backboard to give Trinidad State the Region IV tournament crown. The win also guaranteed the Trojans a trip to the NJCAA National Basketball Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas next week.

It is believed to the second time in school history TSC is headed to the national tourney, the last time being in 1986.

TSC will now move into the bracket of 24 teams playing for the National Championship. The Trojans, now 18-12 on the season, will face 26-5 Northwest Florida State College in the opening round. The game will take place on Monday, March 14 at 4:30pm (CT).

