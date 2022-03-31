Trey McBride makes quick work of Pro Day with blazing 40 time

FORT COLLINS — Trey McBride multi-tasks well.

It comes natural for a tight end who is a top receiver and a nasty blocker. So it should come as no surprise that he flawlessly conducted an interview Tuesday with Denver7 as he drove to meet a coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.

McBride remains the latest in a line of NFL products from Fort Morgan High School, joining Joel Dreessen and Ryan Jensen. McBride turned heads at the NFL Combine, and put a stamp on his draft status by clocking a 4.54 40 at Colorado State's Pro Day on Wednesday.

"It's crazy. I have been preparing for this since the season ended. It's all I have been doing. Everything has been into this 40. I knew I was going to run a good time. It's all that's been on my mind all week," McBride said at his Pro Day attended by Denver7's Nick Rothschild. "I couldn't sleep all last night because I was so eager to come out here and run. I am glad I did. I think I did well."

McBride began stacking up victories as a multi-sport athlete in high school. But it wasn't until after his junior season at CSU that his pro dreams began to crystallize. He elected to stay with the Rams, and delivered one of the best offensive performances, regardless of position, in school history. He posted 90 catches and 1,121 yards, then backed up his film at the combine.

"I wanted to reinforce that I can play fast and be a good player in this league," said McBride, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 246 pounds, in a Zoom interview Tuesday. "I think the combine was very cool, unique and special. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I really enjoyed it. During the interviews (earlier this month), I wanted them to know that I am a great person who loves the game of football, that I want to win."

Even on a struggling team, McBride demanded attention. He was named the top tight end in college football. It has left him projected as a late first-round or early second-round draft pick. The Broncos could use depth at tight end after trading Noah Fant in the Russell Wilson deal. However, their first pick is not until the end of the second — No. 64 — meaning General Manager George Paton would likely have to trade up to be in the mix for McBride.

McBride has yet to schedule a top-30 visit with Denver — he has four coming up — but his home state team has shown interest.

"I have met with them plenty of times," McBride said.

McBride brings plenty of eyes because of his versatility. He worked his way onto the field as a freshman in college because of his physicality. McBride must continue to get stronger at the point of attack, but he is a willing blocker.

And, he can run the entire route tree as evidenced by his Pro Day speed.

"I want them to know that I can block, I can run with the ball and catch it. It's all part of playing the position," McBride said. "I wanted to reiterate (on Wednesday) that I can be a vertical threat."

Different drafts have mocked him to the Bengals, Bills, Titans and Bucs. It is a reflection of his talent and his determination to realize his potential at the next level.

"This is a dream," McBride said. "I am ready for the draft (April 28-30) to come. I am just excited as heck."