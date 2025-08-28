Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Travis Hunter, wife Leanna welcome baby boy

The Colorado two-way star announced the news in a nearly 3-minute-long YouTube video titled "Dear Son..."
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes the field during player introductions before the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted

DENVER — Travis Hunter is a dad!

The Colorado two-way star announced the news in a nearly 3-minute-long YouTube video titled "Dear Son..."

Hunter and his wife, Leanna, tied the knot in May.

The announcement video features moments recorded by the couple earlier this year, including one of Hunter getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft. You can hear Leanna say, "We're going to find out where Daddy's going to be," to which Hunter responds, "And where you're going to grow up."

The announcement also includes snapshots of Leanna's growing bump as well as moments from the birth.

Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

Congratulations to the new parents!

