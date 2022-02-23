Watch
Top-ranked Colorado prospect Brayden Dorman commits to Arizona

Jake Gadon/KOAA
On Tuesday, 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman committed to Arizona
Posted at 10:59 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 00:59:49-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The No. 1 overall 2023 football prospect in Colorado is heading to the desert.

On Tuesday, 4-star Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman announced he has committed to play football at Arizona.

"It's definitely a feeling I've dreamed of playing since a young kid," explained Dorman. "I've always dreamed of playing high level division one football and thats exactly what im doing now. It feels good that all of my hard work has paid off and I have the support behind me on it."

The rising senior picked the Wildcats over Colorado, California, Mississippi State & Oregon State, saying the program felt like home and the offensive scheme fits his playing style.

Dorman originally wanted to stay close to home and play for the Buffs, but the new CU coaching staff backed off from his recruitment in the past few months.

The Colorado Springs native now hope to recruit more talent to Tuscon and hopes to turn his class into a top-10 class.

