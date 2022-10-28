Tom Brady announces split from wife, Gisele Bundchen, after 13 years of marriage

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a settlement to end their marriage, the quarterback announced Friday.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote on his Instagram story Friday.

The couple’s 13-year marriage came to an end months after Brady decided to return to the National Football League to quarterback the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Multiple reports emerged after that about the decision causing possible problems in the marriage.

Brady took an 11-day pre-arranged leave of absence during the Bucs' training camp and hasn’t looked like himself on the field this year as the Bucs have fallen to 3-5 on the season.

Bundchen and Brady have two children together. Brady has a third child with another of his exes, Bridget Moynahan.

"We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," Brady wrote.

Read Brady's full announcement:

We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.



We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.



Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.



And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you

This article was written by Tim Kephart for WFTS.