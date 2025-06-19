Toglia, Beck hit HRs as Rockies win 3-1, extend winning streak to four games

Michael Toglia and Jordan Beck hit solo homers and Germán Márquez gave up six hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings to help the Colorado Rockies beat Washington 3-1 on Wednesday night, extending the Nationals’ losing streak to 11 games.

The Rockies have won four straight games for the first time this season.

Toglia’s home run off starter Mitchell Parker (4-8) made it 1-0 in the sixth and Orlando Arcia led off the seventh with a triple and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Ryan Ritter to make it 2-0.

CJ Abrams drew a two-out walk in the seventh and scored on James Wood’s 19th double of the season.

Seth Halvorsen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts for his fifth save of the season.

The start of the game was delayed nearly two hours because of inclement weather.

Key moment

Wood drew a two-out walk in the third before Luis García Jr. and Nathaniel Lowe hit back-to-back singles to load the bases, but Márquez got Brady House to line out to third — where Arcia made a sprawling catch that ended Washington’s threat.

Key stat

Márquez (3-8) did not allow at least one earned run for the first time in 13 appearances. The 30-year-old gave up four hits in six scoreless innings in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay on opening day.

Up next

Chase Dollander (2-7, 6.57 ERA) takes the mound Thursday for the Rockies against Trevor Williams (3-8 5.71) to close a four-game series.

