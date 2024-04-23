TikTok video claims to show Nikola Jokic’s brother punch fan in the face after Nuggets-Lakers Game 2

DENVER — A video shared on social media claims to show the brother of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic punching a fan in the face near the end of the Nuggets’ comeback win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round Monday night.

An NBA spokesperson told Denver7 the league was “looking into” the alleged incident. Denver police said they were “aware of the video circulating on social media” but that the incident was not reported to police.

The video was posted to TikTok and captioned with “Jokic brothers going wild.” It appears to show Nikola’s brother, Strahinja, hopping over a row of seats and sucker-punching a fan in the face. It appears to have happened moments after the conclusion of Game 2, in which the Nuggets overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the Lakers on a Jamal Murray buzzer-beater.

It is not clear what led up to the altercation.

Police hope to identify the person who was hit and asked any witnesses to contact the department.

Watch the clip here:

Video claims to show Nikola Jokic's brother punching fan in the face after Nuggets-Lakers Game 2

Strahinja Jokic was arrested for assault and false imprisonment back in 2019 following an incident with a woman at a Denver apartment. He pleaded guilty and received probation in that case, according to court records.