Tight end Evan Engram and Broncos agree on 2-year, $23 million deal, AP source says

Jaguars Chargers Football
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) catches a two point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Jaguars Chargers Football
Posted

DENVER — Tight end Evan Engram and the Denver Broncos have agreed on a two-year, $23 million contract. That's according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move and said Engram's deal includes $16.5 million guaranteed.

Engram is a two-time Pro Bowl pick. He had 47 catches for 365 yards and one touchdown last season in Jacksonville. He caught 114 passes in 2023.

A first-round pick by the Giants in 2017, Engram has 496 receptions for 4,922 yards and 25 TDs in eight seasons.

___



____

