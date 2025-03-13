Tight end Evan Engram and Broncos agree on 2-year, $23 million deal, AP source says

DENVER — Tight end Evan Engram and the Denver Broncos have agreed on a two-year, $23 million contract. That's according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move and said Engram's deal includes $16.5 million guaranteed.

Engram is a two-time Pro Bowl pick. He had 47 catches for 365 yards and one touchdown last season in Jacksonville. He caught 114 passes in 2023.

A first-round pick by the Giants in 2017, Engram has 496 receptions for 4,922 yards and 25 TDs in eight seasons.

___





How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common. How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.