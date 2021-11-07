Tigers Fall to No. 1 St. Cloud State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College Tigers drop their first two conference games against No. 1 St. Cloud State.

Friday's game one came down to the wire where the Huskies' Jami Krannila scored with 1:51 remaining in overtime to clinch the 3-2 win.

Saturday the Tigers had a chance at redemption for game two, back at Ed Robson Arena. However, the Tigers came out to a slow start trailing 2-0 after the first period.

Nolan Walker put the Huskies on the board with 2:22 remaining in the first period. Shortly after, SCSU's Micah Miller scored his second goal of the weekend to take the 2-0 lead.

Jordan Biro would put up the only goal for the Tigers in the second period, marking his fifth goal of the season.

However, it was the Tiger's only attempt that would get through as the Huskies added two more for the 4-1 victory.