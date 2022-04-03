Tiger Woods to practice at Augusta, 'game-time decision' on playing Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — We might see Tiger Woods at The Masters this year.

The five-time Masters Champion tweeted Sunday morning that he is headed to Augusta to continue his preparation and practice.

The 46-year-old has played only once since suffering a significant leg injury last February.

In November, he tweeted a video of him swinging a golf club, and then in December, he played the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.

After the tournament, Woods had said he was not at the level to compete on the PGA Tour and that, “It’s going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete with these guys and be at a high level.”

Last week, Woods was reportedly walking a course in Florida with his caddie, and then there were reports he went to Augusta to walk the course again.

The Masters begins Thursday, with practice rounds starting Tuesday.

This story was first reported by WXYZ.