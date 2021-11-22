Watch
Tiger Woods seen swinging golf club for first time since car accident

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
PNC Championship Golf
Tiger Woods is making strides after his car wreck.

On Sunday, the golf pro tweeted a 3-second video Sunday that showed him hitting a golf ball while pivoting on his injured leg.

It was the first time golf fans had seen Woods since last year's Masters to see him on a course.

The 15-time major winner was injured in a single-vehicle car crash back in February.

According to police, Woods' SUV crashed over a median and off the road.

Woods shattered bones in his lower right leg, ankle, and foot.

According to the Associated Press, Woods has been in Florida recovering.

