Thunderwolves ride 3-game winning streak to Chadron State

PUEBLO — After their thrilling double overtime win over Colorado Mesa last week, the CSU Pueblo football team will hit the road this week to take on Chadron State.

The Pack enter the game on a three-game win streak after the thrilling overtime win. CSU Pueblo's 3-0 run is the second-best in the RMAC, only topped by No. 5 Colorado School of Mines' undefeated start.

The Pack are 11-1 against Chadron State all-time with CSU Pueblo defeating the Eagles for 11 straight match-ups.

Kickoff in Nebraska is set for 1 p.m. local time.