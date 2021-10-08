Watch
Sports

Actions

Thunderwolves ride 3-game winning streak to Chadron State

items.[0].image.alt
Carl Winder/KOAA
The CSU Pueblo football team takes the field ahead of their Saturday afternoon game against CMU
Thunderwolves ride 3-game winning streak to Chadron State
Posted at 11:42 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 01:42:17-04

PUEBLO — After their thrilling double overtime win over Colorado Mesa last week, the CSU Pueblo football team will hit the road this week to take on Chadron State.

The Pack enter the game on a three-game win streak after the thrilling overtime win. CSU Pueblo's 3-0 run is the second-best in the RMAC, only topped by No. 5 Colorado School of Mines' undefeated start.

The Pack are 11-1 against Chadron State all-time with CSU Pueblo defeating the Eagles for 11 straight match-ups.

Kickoff in Nebraska is set for 1 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards