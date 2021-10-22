Thunderwolves look for win on homecoming weekend with National Championship team in attendance

PUEBLO — The CSU Pueblo football team is looking to get back on track this weekend after their upset loss to New Mexico Highlands last weekend.

The Pack host Adams State on Saturday for homecoming and will honor the 2014 National Championship team during the game as they are inducted into the school's hall of fame.

"It gives us even more motivation," said freshman wide receiver Andrew Cook. "This is homecoming. We get to play in front of the national championship team. That right there brings a lot of energy and a lot of confidence and hopefully motivation going into this game."

"There are a lot of guys coming back," added senior linebacker Patrick Howell. "We got to show that we're still the Pack."

Kickoff at the Thunderbowl on Saturday is set for 2 p.m.