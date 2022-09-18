ThunderWolves fall to Western in RMAC debut, 17-10

CSU Pueblo press release (Sept. 17, 2022) - Colorado State University Pueblo (1-2, 0-1 RMAC) opened up its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference slate with a gut-wrenching 17-10 loss to Western Colorado (1-2, 1-0 RMAC) at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl Saturday afternoon. The ThunderWolves led for the majority of the day, but a hardnosed fourth quarter attack by Western sealed the CSU Pueblo loss.

CSU Pueblo heads back on the road next week to close out its gauntlet that is its opening four games. The Pack head up north for a Saturday matinee showdown at Colorado School of Mines at noon.

