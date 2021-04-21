Watch
Thunderwolves fall in double overtime heartbreak to Regis

Jake Gadon/KOAA
The CSU Pueblo men's soccer team prepares to take the field for the opening round RMAC tournament game against Regis on Tuesday
PUEBLO — On Tuesday, the CSU Pueblo men's soccer season came to an end following a double overtime loss (1-0) against Regis in the quarterfinals round of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament.

In the second overtime, a lapse at midfield from the Pack with less than three minutes on the clock, allowed for Regis to drive the ball into the final third. A cross pass from the left side in to the box set up a one timer goal that hit the back of the net for the Golden Goal.

CSU Pueblo's season comes to an end with a 5-2-2 record under first year Head Coach Oliver Twelvetrees.

