Thunder, Nuggets tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -4.5; over/under is 233.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The Thunder defeated the Nuggets 149-106 in the last meeting on Thursday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points, and Russell Westbrook led the Nuggets with 19.

The Nuggets have gone 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Denver averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 19-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Thunder are 12-4 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Jalen Williams averaging 5.3.

The 120.8 points per game the Nuggets average are 13.2 more points than the Thunder give up (107.6). The Thunder average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Nuggets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 29.6 points per game with 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 21.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 32.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 126.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.