Three local schools advance to Final 4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The top-seeded Lewis Palmer Rangers beat the Longmont Trojans 76-61 Saturday night in Monument to continue their undefeated season and advance to the Final Four in the 4A Boys State Basketball Tournament.

The Rangers will host the number 5 seed Central Wildcats on Friday. Central defeated Montrose 66-62 on the road Saturday afternoon.

The South Colts, number 2 seed, also remained undefeated with a 60-45 home win over Centaurus on Saturday. They will host Mead in the Final Four on Friday.

