Three Falcons sign as UDFA; Sherman drafted by the Patriots

COLORADO — After the dust settled on Sunday after the 2021 NFL draft, four college football players from Air Force & Colorado found their new NFL homes.

Buff junior tackle William Sherman was taken in the sixth round Saturday by the New England Patriots.

Sherman, a 6-foot-4, 310-pounder, is the 11th Buff in CU history to declare for the draft early, and all 11 of those players have been drafted.

Sherman could become the next in a long list of Buffaloes offensive linemen who have found a home with the Patriots. The list includes Mike Montler, Pete Brock, Heath Irwin, Tom Ashworth and Nate Solder.

For the Falcons, senior offensive linemen Parker Ferguson & Nolan Laufenberg and senior defensive lineman George Silvanic all signed as undrafted free agents.

Ferguson has signed with New York Jets, Laufenberg with the Denver Broncos and Silvanic, a Palmer Ridge alum, with the Los Angeles Rams.

All three have agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval.

This is the second year in a row Air Force has had a player sign as an undrated free agent.