The Simental Siblings: Pueblo West's ultimate basketball family

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Haley Simental (left), Hannah Simental (center), and David Simetnal (right) all competing at their respective college basketball programs.
Posted at 11:27 PM, Mar 04, 2021
PUEBLO WEST — If you have been in Pueblo West long enough, you have heard of the Simental family and their love for basketball.

Haley, the oldest, graduated from Pueblo West in 2015 and currently plays at Nebraska-Kearney.

David, the middle child, graduated from Pueblo West in 2016 and is a junior guard at CSU Pueblo.

And Hannah, the youngest, graduated from West this past year and is a freshman guard at Northern Colorado.

The Simental's are a basketball family, through and through, with a competitive spirit that is unmatched in Southern Colorado.

News 5 Sports Director Jake Gadon sat down with both David & Hannah to find out more about their family and their love for basketball

