The Nuggets are hiring a new mascot performer. Here’s what it takes – and what it pays

The Denver Nuggets are looking for a new “mascot performer,” according to a job posting by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), the holding company that controls the team.

And, while the listing makes no specific reference to SuperMascot Rocky, the Nuggets’ beloved and high-flying mountain lion mascot, it sure sounds like that’s the job they’re looking to fill.

Skills listed in the job description include “dunking off a trampoline,” “stilt-walking,” throwing T-shirts and other “high physical performance-related skills.”

“As a mascot performer for KSE properties, you will be considered a world-class performer and ambassador for our sport property at all home games and public appearances.”

SuperMascot Rocky is widely regarded as one of professional sports’ best mascots, known for his daring acrobatics in the arena.

He’s also made waves online in years past for allegedly raking in an astronomical salary. While the Nuggets have never confirmed Rocky’s salary, some outlets have reported the mascot earns north of $600,000 annually – tenfold the NBA average and topping the charts across pro sports.

According to the most recent job description, though, the team’s newest mascot performer will be paid $70,000 to $130,000 per year. The position will also be eligible for an “annual discretionary bonus,” according to the listing.

Whoever is hired for the mascot performer opening will start by Sept. 1, according to the listing. The Nuggets’ schedule has not been released, but training camp typically starts in early October and regular season play starts in late October.





Tuesday afternoon update on the Oak Ridge Fire Officials in Pueblo County Tuesday held a press conference where they said the Oak Ridge Fire had grown to a total of 495 acres Tuesday. All evacuation orders remain the same. The fire was first reported on Saturday. Oak Ridge Fire Tuesday afternoon updates