The Buggs Brothers: a Falcon football family connection

USAFA — The last time Milton 'Tre' Bugg III suited up for the Air Force football team was in the 2019 Cheez-It bowl win over Washington State.

Since then, the Arizona native took the 2020 season off due to COVID-19 and spent it the only way he knew how: by working on his game in the weight & film room and spending time with family.

The move has now left senior cornerback in a position he could have only dreamed of.

"It is great," said Bugg III with a big smile. "He is my best friend so be able to spend that time together up on the hill. It has been amazing."

When Air Force takes the field this season, you may notice two players with the same last name. Tre now has a chance to play with his young brother Mason, a sophomore defensive back for the Falcons.

"He has asked me about where somethings are sometimes and how to go about certain situations," added Tre.

"I think it is amazing," said Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun. "You have one and then all of sudden you have two. You would like to know what is inside that tree, that is for sure. Because those are some good apples."

A bond that is truly thicker than blood, something Calhoun knows all too well about. That is because Troy also had his sister Callie attend the Academy with him, as she went onto win six NCAA national titles & ten All-American awards on the track & cross country teams

"You hear we recruited the older one so we could really get the younger one that won all the national championships and I do not think it's not that damn funny at all, but a lot of people do," said Calhoun. "But I remember growing up there was also a bunch of times you would play a board game and she never loses because she tipped the board game over right when you are about to win. So I won't forget that."

But what can't be forgotten is what is next for Tre after this season, as he sets his sights on the NFL.

"It is defiantly a realistic possibility. A lot of the teams have noticed the size I have gained and they say that helps me. And then there is another thing where I want to be gauged on what I have accomplished already and what I am going to accomplish this season."

Mason is currently unable to play for the Falcons as he has hurt the UCL in his hand. His timetable to return is undecided, but when he does return he hopes to be a part of the Falcons special teams unit.