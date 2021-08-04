Watch
TCA's Palmer commits to Air Force football

Jake Gadon/KOAA
TCA's Cade Palmer breaks a tackle in the Season C 3A state title game against Rifle
Posted at 11:05 PM, Aug 03, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the best and brightest football stars in Colorado Spring is staying close to home.

The Classical Academy's Cade Palmer announced on Twitter that he has committed to play for the hometown team, the Air Force Falcons.

Cade will join his brother Cole at the Academy after his senior season, who committed to the Falcons after losing his scholarship at UNLV.

In his junior year, Palmer rushed for 1,122 yards and 18 touchdowns in six games, leading the Titans to the Season C 3A state title game.

