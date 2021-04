COLORADO SPRINGS — The Classical Academy girl's volleyball team capped off a perfect conference slate with a win over Falcon on Tuesday night.

The Titans were able to sweep the Falcons in straight sets for the 4A Metro North League title.

TCA moves to 10-1 and will finish the season at Elizabeth and home against Mesa Ridge on Thursday and Friday.

For Falcon, they fall to 8-2 and will end their season on Thursday at Sierra.