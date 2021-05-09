TCA, John Mall both advance to the championship

COLORADO SPRINGS- Sand Creek's Greg Garnett made the first move to put the Scorpions on the board first on a fumble recovery.

The first half was a back and forth battle offensively, with TCA leading 17-13 at halftime.

Scorpions were unable to score in the second half, while the Titans built a 32-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.

8-man football semifinals

Front Range Christian looked to be in control with a 6-0 lead after the first quarter. The Panthers had a slow start but created a nice cushion leading 30-6 at halftime. The Falcons still had some fight in them but wouldn't be able to close the gap.

