TCA & Harrison football roll to Week 1 wins

COLORADO SPRINGS — Both the Classical Academy Titans & Harrison Panthers got off to great starts in their Saturday afternoon games, and never looked back.

TCA faced Northfield as their week 1 opponent, shutting out the Nighthawks, 42 to 0, for their first win of the season.

The Titans will face Littleton on Thursday night, on the road, in Week 2.

For the Harrison Panthers, they took a commanding lead over Denver North in the first half and never looked back, beating the Vikings, 40 to 9.

The win is the Panthers first of the season, as they will host rival Sierra in Week 2.