Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

TCA & Harrison football roll to Week 1 wins

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Gadon/KOAA
The Classical Academy celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Northfield on Saturday
TCA & Harrison football roll to Week 1 wins
Posted at 11:15 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 01:15:09-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Both the Classical Academy Titans & Harrison Panthers got off to great starts in their Saturday afternoon games, and never looked back.

TCA faced Northfield as their week 1 opponent, shutting out the Nighthawks, 42 to 0, for their first win of the season.

The Titans will face Littleton on Thursday night, on the road, in Week 2.

For the Harrison Panthers, they took a commanding lead over Denver North in the first half and never looked back, beating the Vikings, 40 to 9.

The win is the Panthers first of the season, as they will host rival Sierra in Week 2.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community