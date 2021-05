SOUTHERN COLORADO- The Classical Academy and Harrison are moving onto the semifinals after big offensive performances.

The TCA Titans quarterback Sam Guilez hit all his targets outscoring Aspen 57-0. TCA goes on to prepare for NO.6 Sand Creek in the 3A semifinals.

Meanwhile, in 4A, Harrison only allowed Centaurus one touchdown, outscoring them 34-6. Harrison will face No. 6 Gateway in the semifinals.