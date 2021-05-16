TCA falls in the 3A state title game to Rifle

PUEBLO — In the 2021 CHSAA Season C 3A state championship football game, the old school style of football was the new school style of football.

The Rifle Bears, who runs the triple-option offense, were able to outlast the Classical Academy Titans, 31 to 30, for the 3A state title.

The saddest thing for this team is that it’s been so fun to coach them," said TCA head coach Justin Rich. "It’s such a great group of guys all the way around. I just wanted success for them. This entire last year, it’s just been a kick in the butt again and again and again. So that’s what we want for these kids, to get that state championship trophy for them."

TCA came out firing with an early 14-0 lead in the 1st quarter, but the lead did not last.

The Bears converted every 4th down they went for in the game, and did not let the TCA offense have the ball the whole 3rd quarter.

A late 4th quarter fumble by Cade Palmer, who scored 3 touchdowns for the Titans, was the difference in the game as TCA was driving down the field for a game-winning score.

"This will fade. Championships will fade. 15 years ago, who knows who won a championship. These guys are special. The senior class is special. I don’t know if you could pick a good way to lose, but yeah, coughing up the ball in field-goal range is not the best way to do it."

The Titans finished the season with a 6 & 1 record.