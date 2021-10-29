TCA, Cheyenne Mountain, Pueblo West & Palmer Ridge advance in 4A boys' soccer state tournament

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A handful of Southern Colorado high school boys' soccer teams looked to advance Thursday night in 4A state soccer tournament.

In Colorado Springs, the No. 3 Classical Academy Titans & No. 7 Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks advanced to the second round with wins.

TCA took down Thompson Valley 5 to 0, while Cheyenne Mountain defeated Riverdale Ridge, 2 to 10.

Down in the Steel City, No. 20 Palmer Ridge upset No. 13 Pueblo Centennial at Dutch Clark Stadium, 7 to 0.

In Pueblo West, the Cyclones also took care of business against Thomas Jefferson with a 2 to 0 win.

The Titans will host No. 14 Niwot in the second round, while the Hawks will host No. 10 Grand Junction.

Palmer Ridge will travel to No. 4 Denver North in the next round, while Pueblo West will host No. 9 Golden.

All games are expected to be played on Wednesday, November 4th.