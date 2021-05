TCA and Coronado student-athletes sign national letters of intent

Nearly 20 athletes from both schools

KOAA

Posted at 8:01 PM, May 20, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS- The Classical Academy and Coronado student-athletes sign national letters of intent Thursday in front of family and friends. TCA that signed include: Nathaniel Brim- XC/Track- Univ. of TX-Dallas Greta Corneliusen-Track-ConcordiaUniversity Kobe Katayama-Baseball-MastersUniversity Kyle LaPoure-Soccer-Geneva College Shaela Leahy-Soccer-Central Christian College Drew Morton-Track-John Brown University Camille Prentiss-Volleyball-Monmouth University Jaedyn Ryba- Lacrosse-Lincoln Memorial University Hope Storm- Volleyball-Col. School of Mines Coronado that signed include: M’Leah Lambdin – Rifle – Ole Miss Rachel Scott – Volleyball – Emerson College, Boston

Nick Sells – Football – Cornell College Christen Mayberry – Diving – California Baptist University Makayla Brown – Volleyball - McCook Community College Maycie Rogers - Volleyball - St. Olaf College Stacia Smith - Volleyball - Dordt University Jalen Austin – Basketball - Morningside College

